‘Cry-Baby’ star Kim ‘Hatchet-Face’ McGuire dies at 60

Kim McGuire, best known for her role as Mona “Hatchet-Face” Malnorowski in John Waters’ “Cry-Baby,” died from cardiac arrest on Wednesday. She was 60.

Her husband Gene Piotrowsky told TMZ McGuire was admitted to a Florida hospital for pneumonia on Tuesday. While in the ICU, McGuire suffered from cardiac arrest twice.

McGuire played some small television roles, but eventually went on to become an attorney. McGuire and Piotrowsky moved to New Orleans and following Hurricane Katrina relocated to Mississippi, and then Naples, Fla.

Suzy Hixson, a friend of McGuire’s, has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs and Piotrowsky’s living expenses.