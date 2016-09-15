FALL ARTS 2016: Space, the blues and Indian goddesses

Dance Metro D.C. (3225 8th St., N.E.) presents its fall presentation of its choreographic grant recipient Stuart Loungway on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets are $25 and tickets at the door are $30.

On Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Dance Metro D.C. presents “Spacetime Suite” by Katie C. Sopoci Drake at Dance Loft on 14 (4618 14th St., N.W.). The performance is a series of vignettes that connect astrophysical phenomena and human relationships.Tickets range from $18-25.

Step Afrika joins members of the Men and Women of Washington Performing Arts’ Gospel Choir for “The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence,” a performance at University of District of Columbia Theater of Arts (4200 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. The performance is based on American painter Jacob Lawrence’s paintings that blend art, music and dance to chronicle the story of African-American migrants moving from the south to the north in the early 1900s. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit washingtonperformingarts.org.

Dorrance Dance, MacArthur “Genius Grant” and musician Toshi Reagon, joined by her band BIGLovely, present “The Blues Project” at the Eisenhower Theater at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-75. For more details, visit kennedy-center.org.

VelocityDC Dance Festival is at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St., N.W.) on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. The festival will feature a diverse range of dances including ballet, flamenco, tap, hip-hop and more. All shows are $18.

Washington Performing Arts presents Dance Theatre of Harlem at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St., N.W.) on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The troupe will perform a premiere work by choreographer Francesca Harper with music, by John Adams, performed by the Attacca Quartet.Tickets range from $30-55.

Keith Holt and the House of Ebony present a voguing showcase in conjunction with the screening of “Un Ballo In Maschera,” as part of the exhibition “Senses of Time: Video and Film-based Works of Africa” at the National Museum of African Art (950 Independence Ave., S.W.) on Oct. 15 from 6-9 p.m. There will be food, cocktails and music by DJ Vjuan Allure. Jack Mizrahi, Mook Mizrahi and body-painting artist Laolou will also make appearances.

Danish Dance Theatre presents Black Diamond, a dance work that combines scenography and lighting, in Eisenhower Theater at Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-75. For more information, visit kennedy-center.org.

Joy of Motion Dance Center holds multiple performances this fall. Youth Dance Ensemble Company, poet Rita Dove and the Interactive Media Research Group presents excerpts from “The Ceiling Floats Away,” “Auksalaq” and “Golden Sparrow” at Lab II in the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. The performance will be a combination of music, dance, light, poetry and audience interaction.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. five choreographers explore the theme of Justice in America through contemporary dance styles at the Jack Guidone Theater at Joy of Motion Dance Center Friendship Heights (5207 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.).

Joy of Motion Dance Center’s youth companies, H.Y.PE. Program and Youth Dance Ensemble Program, perform their fall dance institute concert on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh presents its 13th annual Fall Festival of Indian Arts at Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) Oct. 21-23.

On Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Rehan Bashir presents its new dance work “Shahgird,” an homage to Guru Nahid Siddiqui, the Sufi spirit and the heritage of the Punjab region of Pakistan. Mohiniattam dancer Aswathy Nair performs “Tri Shakti Vandanam,” a tribute to Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi, the three principal Goddesses of the Hindu Pantheon. Nair also performs “Amba to Sikhandi: A Journey of Self Discovery” based on the Sanskrit story “Mahabharata.” The finale will be “Mangalam,” an expression of gratitude.

Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company performs “Chakra,” an exploration of Indian mythologies, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Indira Kadambi also performs Varsha Rithu, a poetic journey between monsoon season and human experiences.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. Alif Laila will present a sitar concert. Kuchipudi dancer Lakshmi Babu performs “Gajananeeyam,” a dance exploration about the incarnation of Ganesha.

Prices range from $35-50. Senior and student tickets are $25.

Dana Tai Soon Burgess premieres his first work as choreography-in-residence at the Smithsonian Kogod Courtyard at the National Portrait Gallery (8th St., N.W. and F St., N.W.) on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.