FALL ARTS 2016: ‘Trans/Formation’ experience

(901 New York Ave., N.W.) presents exhibits “Beyond Face Value” by Touchstone member artists in Gallery A, “Tutto sui Fiori” by Judy Giuliani in Gallery B and “The Thermal Zone” by Peter McCutchen in Gallery C through Sunday, Oct. 2. “Beyond Face Value” explores the literal and figurative face of things. “Tutto sui Fiori” is a series of abstract flower paintings and “The Thermal Zone” focuses on Yellowstone’s Thermal Zone. McCutchen and Giuliani will give an artist talk on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

Art All Night, an overnight arts festival, is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. at various locations in the neighborhoods of Congress Heights, Dupont Circle, H Street, North Capitol, Shaw, Van Ness and Tenleytown. Artwork on display will be a mixture of painting, photography, sculpture, crafts, fashion, film, poetry, music, dance, theater and more. A complete list of artists and a schedule of exhibits and performances are to be announced. Admission is free.

Out artist Gordon Binder presents his exhibit “Skylines and Treelines,” a city-themed, oil-based artwork, at Studio Gallery (2108 R St., N.W.) from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 22.

Artists & Makers Studios (11810 Parklawn Dr., Rockville, Md.) presents “Trans/Form.ation” through Wednesday, Sept. 28. The three-gallery exhibit challenges the concepts of form based on a generic dress form. Artists involved include Meaghan Busch, Amelia Hankin Cashin, Minji Kim, Jun Lee and more.

VisArts Emerging Curator Program presents “Noise, Body, Music,” an exhibition that features work from queer and gender non-conforming artists in the disciplines of visual art, dance, punk and experimental electronic music, at VisArts at Rockville (155 Gibbs St., Rockville, Md.). There will be an opening party on Friday, Sept. 16 from 7-11 p.m. Local queercore/transcore punk band Homosuperior will perform. Cyber-noise artist Fire-Toolz, trans-disciplinary dance group Antibody Corporation and nihilist queer revolt music artist Luwayne Glass, known as dreamcrusher, will also perform. The exhibition is on display through Sunday, Oct. 16. Admission to the opening party and exhibition is free.

The Center for Black Equity hosts “Our Lives, Our History, Our Museum,” an LGBT celebration of the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, at Human Rights Campaign (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 7-9 p.m. Singer and LGBT activist Frenchie Davis will perform. Refreshments will be provided. The National Museum of African American History and Culture opens on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Zenith Gallery presents “Humor Heals,” a comedic take on classic artworks, at 1429 Iris St., N.W. from Sept. 23-Oct. 29. Artists included in the showcase will be Caroline Benchetrit, Elissa Farrow-Savos, Stephen Hansen, among others. There will be a “meet-the-artists” receptions on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2-6 p.m.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts (1250 New York Ave., N.W.) hosts Smithsonian magazine’s 12th annual Museum Day Live on Saturday, Sept. 24.from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A special exhibition Alison Saar in Print will be on display for the day, which showcases Saar’s prints from throughout her career. The promotion is free of charge and includes tickets for two for free admission to a number of museums.

D.C. Design House holds its ninth annual showcase from Oct. 1-30 at 2509 Foxhall Rd., N.W. Local decorators will transform 21 spaces inside and outside the home. Designers included this year are Charles Almonte, Kimberly Asner, Barbara Brown, Rachel Dougan, Blake Dunlevy & Gina Palmer, Eve Fay, among others. Preview day is on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $60. The showcase will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and closed on Monday. Tickets are $35.

The Kreeger Museum (2401 Foxhall Rd., N.W.) opens its exhibit “Smith | Paley,” a collaboration between artists Clarice Smith and Albert Paley, on Monday, Oct. 7. The exhibit features a group of Smith’s paintings, including “Gallop,” and a selection of Paley’s sculptures, including “Albert Paley on Park Avenue.” The exhibit runs through Friday, Dec. 30. Admission is $10. Admission for seniors and students is $7.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art holds its inaugural African Art Awards Dinner at the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building (900 Jefferson Dr., S.W.) on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare will be honored along with contemporary artist and LGBT advocate Ato Malinda and CEO of Kenya’s Safaricom and philanthropist Bob Collymore. CNN news anchor Isha Sesay will host the event. Food will be provided by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. Tickets are $500.

On Oct. 15 from 6-9 p.m., the museum will present Keith Holt and the House of Ebony in “Voguing Showcase: Un Ballo in Maschera.” After a screening of the film “Un Ballo In Maschera,” Holt and his company will perform as part of an outreach event to the local LGBT community.

Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) presents “Refugee,” a photography exhibit that explores the journeys of refugees from across five continents, from Nov. 18-March 12. Photographers Lynsey Addario, Omar Victor Diop, Graciela Iturbide, Martin Schoeller and Tom Stoddart are featured in the exhibit. Adult tickets are $22.95, senior tickets for individuals 65 and older are $18.95 and youth ages 7-18 are $13.95. Children are free.

“The Art of Romaine Brooks,” featuring androgynous works by the legendary out painter, is nearing the end of its run. It opened in June at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and continues through Oct. 2.