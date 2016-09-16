Gay soccer film ‘The Pass’ releases trailer

“The Pass” has released its first trailer starring Russell Tovey as a closeted soccer player struggling with his sexuality and attraction to a fellow player portrayed by Arinze Kene.

The night before a big game Jason (Tovey) and his teammate Ade (Kene) share an unexpected kiss. Over the next decade, the pair must face the outcome from that one night.

Tovey played the same part in the play “The Pass” by John Donnelly in 2014 in London. Donnelly adapted the play for the big screen.

The film is expected to be released in the United States in early 2017.