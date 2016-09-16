Mary Lambert to headline Va. PrideFest

Virginia PrideFest has announced its headlining act will be singer-songwriter Mary Lambert as the headlining act on Brown’s Island between Fifth Street and 12th Street on the James River at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24

Lambert, 27, is best known for being the featured artist on “Same Love” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. Her other singles include “She Keeps Me Warm” and “Secrets.”

Other acts include Red Light Romeo, The Handsmiths, My Darling Fury, Jonathan Austin and more. The festival is all day from noon-8 p.m.