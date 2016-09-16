September 16, 2016 at 11:33 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
Deeniquia Dodds, gay news, Washington Blade

Deeniquia Dodds was shot to death on July 4. (Photo courtesy Facebook)

A 22-year-old Maryland man charged on Thursday with the July 4 shooting death of D.C. transgender woman Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds was given an eight-year suspended jail sentence for a conviction of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence while armed one year before he allegedly shot Dodds in the neck near her home on Division Ave., N.E., according to D.C. Superior Court records.

D.C.’s interim police chief, Peter Newsham, announced on Thursday that members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested District Heights, Md., resident Shareem Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15, in connection with Dodds’ murder.

Speaking at a news conference in front of police headquarters, Newsham said D.C. police charged Hall with first-degree felony murder while armed in connection with Dodds’ murder.

Dodds died July 13 in a hospital after having been on life support since the day of the July 4 shooting.

Newsham said the motive of the shooting appears to be robbery and that police homicide detectives do not believe Hall and Dodds knew each other prior to the shooting.

Channel 4 News reported that Newsham told reporters a hate crime charge would be “a serious consideration” as the criminal prosecution of Hall moves forward, even though police initially have said no evidence had surfaced indicating the murder was a hate crime.

Some of Dodds’ family members told LGBT activists and members of the news media during a July 16 vigil held in Dodds’ honor outside the family residence that Dodds engaged in commercial sex work at the nearby Eastern Avenue, N.E. strip as a means of survival.

Transgender activists have long expressed concern that sex workers often are subjected to robberies and assaults in areas where sex workers congregate.

Hall allegedly shot Dodds in the neck on the 200 block of Division Ave., N.E. The shooting took place a few blocks from where Dodds lived with family members at the Clay Terrace apartment complex.

Superior court records show that Hall was initially charged on Oct. 4, 2013, with burglary one while armed and burglary two. The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately obtain charging documents providing additional details of the then alleged armed burglary.

But the court’s online docket for the case shows that a grand jury on Jan. 15, 2014, handed down an 18-count indictment against Hall in connection with the case that included three counts of kidnapping while armed, three counts of robbery while armed, destruction of property, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of first-degree theft.

The court records show that Hall was initially held without bond but later released after his attorney and prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office reached a plea bargain agreement that involved the dropping of several charges in exchange for Hall’s agreement to plead guilty to other charges.

The agreement also appears to have included a stipulation that Hall be sentenced under provisions of the city’s Youth Rehabilitation Act, which allows for a less stringent sentence for young offenders thought to be candidates for rehabilitation.

Among the charges to which he pled guilty were conspiracy to commit a crime of violence while armed, tampering with physical evidence, burglary one and two, and first-degree theft, court records show.

The records show that Superior Court Judge William M. Jackson sentenced Hall on June 29, 2015, to a combined jail term of 96 months, which comes to eight years, for the five charges to which he pled guilty. He then suspended all 96 months and placed Hall on probation for three years and on supervised release for five years, the court records show.

According to the court records, Jackson on Aug. 3, 2016 – just over one month after Hall allegedly shot Dodds – signed a show cause order and scheduled a hearing for Aug. 16 to determine whether Hall’s probation should be revoked for an undisclosed reason.

But on Aug. 15, the records show, Jackson “vacated” the hearing, meaning he cancelled it, which allowed Hall to remain free on probation until the time of his arrest on Sept. 15 for Dodds’ murder.

News of Jackson’s decision not to sentence Hall to jail time that might have prevented him from committing an alleged murder is likely to draw further attention to the controversial remarks made last month by former D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier.

Expressing frustration over the large number of violent crimes in the city committed by repeat offenders, Lanier said the city’s criminal justice system operated by federally appointed judges and prosecutors was “broken” and out of control. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she agreed with Lanier’s comment.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Deeniquia_Lashawin_Dodds_460x470_courtesy_Facebook watermark
Local
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
G.W. law student wins primary for N.Y. State Senate
One-third of LGB students in D.C. considered suicide: report
Trans activist’s murder trial postponed
Playwright seeks interviews with those who lost parents to HIV/AIDS
ACLU asks Supreme Court not to hear Gavin Grimm case
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
ACC latest to cancel games in N.C. over anti-LGBT law
Man charged with arson at Pulse nightclub gunman’s mosque
Judge: probable cause Fla. man made shooting threats
Chelsea Manning to undergo sex-reassignment surgery
DOJ seeks (even more) clarity on anti-trans court order
NCAA pulls 7 championships from N.C. over anti-LGBT law
steven_anderson_460x470_courtesy_facebook watermark
World
Petition urges Botswana to ban anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Trump sparks concern, suspicion among LGBT Russians
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor banned from South Africa
Chilean Senate commission advances transgender rights bill
Same-sex marriage opponents hold marches across Mexico
Randy Berry to visit Kazakhstan
voter_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
DNC announces Victory Leaders Councils
Tobacco cessation: Let’s get this done
rehan_bashir_460x470_by_rehan_khan watermark
Arts & Entertainment
FALL ARTS 2016: Space, the blues and Indian goddesses
FALL ARTS 2016: Strike up the band
FALL ARTS 2016: ‘Trans/Formation’ experience
FALL ARTS 2016: ‘Cloud Nine’ for theater lovers
FALL ARTS 2016: Events
Lady Gaga announces new album ‘Joanne’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup