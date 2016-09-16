September 16, 2016 at 9:42 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Out playwright Edward Albee dies at 88
Kathleen Turner, gay news, Washington Blade

Edward Albee with Kathleen Turner in Washington in 2011. Albee said Turner brought Martha in his play ‘Virginia Woolf’ alive in a way he hadn’t felt since Uta Hagen originated it in the ‘60s. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Edward Albee, the playwright famous for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” and other searing plays that were cultural touchstones of the 20th century, has died according to the New York Times. He was 88 and died following a short illness.

Albee influenced a generation of playwrights and continued experimenting into his later years. “The Goat or Who is Sylvia,” about a man who falls in love with a  goat, was a 2002 work that was as controversial as anything he ever wrote.

Many D.C.-area theaters produced his work over the years such as a 2008 Arena Stage production of the 1966 Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Delicate Balance.”

