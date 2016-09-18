September 18, 2016 at 4:28 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Authorities investigating ‘manifesto’ from purported N.Y. bomber

New York authorities are investigating the validity of a “manifesto” from the purported bomber who planted two devices that exploded in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Sept. 17, 2016. (Photo by Daniel Schwen; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Media reports indicate authorities are investigating the validity of a “manifesto” from a person who claims to have planted a device that exploded in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday.

The New York Daily News posted a screenshot of a Tumblr page that had a rainbow flag above the headline, “I’m the NY Bomber.”

“I cannot live in a world where homosexuals like myself as well as the rest of the LGBTQ+ community are looked down upon by society,” read one of the two posts that were on the Tumblr page.

Towleroad posted a screenshot of the “manifesto” before it was removed from the site.

The device, which was placed in a dumpster in front of a building on 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, injured 29 people when it exploded around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Two New York State Police troopers found a second device inside a plastic bag on nearby West 27th Street.

The Associated Press reported the NYPD used a robot to remove the device from the area.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Saturday that the explosion as an “intentional act.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said “a bomb exploding in New York is obviously an act of terrorism.” He told reporters there are no apparent links to international terrorist organizations.

De Blasio, Police Commissioner James O’Neill and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office held a press conference on Sunday.

“There are no new updates,” the NYPD told the Washington Blade in response to questions about the validity of Tumblr posts.

The Blade will provide further updates as they become available.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

