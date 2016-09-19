September 19, 2016 at 8:38 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Emmy Awards 2016: ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ win big
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Sarah Paulson wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Screenshot via YouTube.)

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel honored the best in television at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story” won big for the night with five wins and plenty of nominations for the cast.

Sarah Paulson won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Marcia Clarke. Paulson brought along Clarke to the ceremony and had Clarke’s name engraved on the award.

“The more I learned about the real Marcia Clark, not the two-dimensional cardboard cut-out on the news, but the complicated, whip-smart, giant-hearted mother of two who woke up every day, put both feet on the floor and dedicated herself to righting an unconscionable wrong, the more I had to recognize that I — along with the rest of the world — had been superficial and careless in my judgment and I am glad to be able to stand here today in front of everyone and tell you that I am sorry,” Paulson told the crowd.

Paulson later went on to declare her love for girlfriend Holland Taylor who remained home tweeting her support.

Jeffrey Tambor won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Maura Pfefferman in “Transparent.” In his speech, Tambor made a statement that Hollywood needs to include transgender performers in transgender roles.

“Please give transgender talent a chance,” Tambor told the audience. “Give them auditions. Give them their story. Do that. And also, one more thing, I would not be unhappy were I the last cisgender male playing a female transgender on television. We have work to do.”

Laverne Cox later echoed the same sentiment before presenting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

“Give trans talent a shot,” Cox said. “I would not be here today if somebody didn’t give me a chance.”

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway also received an award for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series.

‘”It’s a privilege, and creates privilege, when you take people of color, women, trans people, queer people, as the subjects of stories. You change the world, we found out,” Soloway said in her speech. “I’ve always wanted to be part of a movement. This T.V. show allows me to take my dreams about unlikable Jewish people, queer folk, trans folk, and make them heroes. Thank you to the trans community for your lived lives.”

“Game of Thrones” and “Veep” also continued their Emmy reign winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy series respectively.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series — “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Comedy Series — “Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama Series — Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series — Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series — Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series — Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Outstanding Directing, Drama Series — Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series — David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy Series — Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series — Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series — Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series — Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, “Master of None”

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series — Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

Outstanding Limited Series — “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Television Movie — “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie — Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie — Regina King, “American Crime”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Directing, Limited Series or Movie — Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager”

Outstanding Writing, Limited Series or Movie — D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program — “The Voice”

Outstanding Writing, Variety Special — Patton Oswalt, “Talking for Clapping”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series — “Key and Peele”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series — “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Outstanding Directing, Variety Special — “Grease Live”

Best of Gay DC 2016 watermark
Local
2016 Best of Gay DC Final Voting
Trans woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
G.W. law student wins primary for N.Y. State Senate
One-third of LGB students in D.C. considered suicide: report
Trans activist’s murder trial postponed
Charlotte Catholic High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Charlotte may cave on LGBT ordinance under HB2 pressure
Authorities investigating ‘manifesto’ from purported N.Y. bomber
Out playwright Edward Albee dies at 88
ACC latest to cancel games in N.C. over anti-LGBT law
Man charged with arson at Pulse nightclub gunman’s mosque
Judge: probable cause Fla. man made shooting threats
malcolm_turnbull_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
Australian prime minister proposes national marriage vote
Petition urges Botswana to ban anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Trump sparks concern, suspicion among LGBT Russians
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor banned from South Africa
Chilean Senate commission advances transgender rights bill
Same-sex marriage opponents hold marches across Mexico
voter_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
DNC announces Victory Leaders Councils
Tobacco cessation: Let’s get this done
sarah_paulson_emmy_win_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Emmy Awards 2016: ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ win big
2016 Best of Gay DC Final Voting
FALL ARTS 2016: TV
FALL ARTS 2016: Movies
FALL ARTS 2016: ‘Looking’ for a good book?
Gay soccer film ‘The Pass’ releases trailer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup