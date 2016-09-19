Emmy Awards 2016: ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ win big

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel honored the best in television at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story” won big for the night with five wins and plenty of nominations for the cast.

Sarah Paulson won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Marcia Clarke. Paulson brought along Clarke to the ceremony and had Clarke’s name engraved on the award.

“The more I learned about the real Marcia Clark, not the two-dimensional cardboard cut-out on the news, but the complicated, whip-smart, giant-hearted mother of two who woke up every day, put both feet on the floor and dedicated herself to righting an unconscionable wrong, the more I had to recognize that I — along with the rest of the world — had been superficial and careless in my judgment and I am glad to be able to stand here today in front of everyone and tell you that I am sorry,” Paulson told the crowd.

Paulson later went on to declare her love for girlfriend Holland Taylor who remained home tweeting her support.

Jeffrey Tambor won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Maura Pfefferman in “Transparent.” In his speech, Tambor made a statement that Hollywood needs to include transgender performers in transgender roles.

“Please give transgender talent a chance,” Tambor told the audience. “Give them auditions. Give them their story. Do that. And also, one more thing, I would not be unhappy were I the last cisgender male playing a female transgender on television. We have work to do.”

Laverne Cox later echoed the same sentiment before presenting the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

“Give trans talent a shot,” Cox said. “I would not be here today if somebody didn’t give me a chance.”

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway also received an award for Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series.

‘”It’s a privilege, and creates privilege, when you take people of color, women, trans people, queer people, as the subjects of stories. You change the world, we found out,” Soloway said in her speech. “I’ve always wanted to be part of a movement. This T.V. show allows me to take my dreams about unlikable Jewish people, queer folk, trans folk, and make them heroes. Thank you to the trans community for your lived lives.”

“Game of Thrones” and “Veep” also continued their Emmy reign winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy series respectively.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series — “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Comedy Series — “Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama Series — Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series — Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series — Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series — Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Outstanding Directing, Drama Series — Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series — David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy Series — Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series — Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series — Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series — Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, “Master of None”

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series — Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

Outstanding Limited Series — “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Television Movie — “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie — Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie — Regina King, “American Crime”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Directing, Limited Series or Movie — Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager”

Outstanding Writing, Limited Series or Movie — D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program — “The Voice”

Outstanding Writing, Variety Special — Patton Oswalt, “Talking for Clapping”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series — “Key and Peele”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series — “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Outstanding Directing, Variety Special — “Grease Live”