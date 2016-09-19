Spotify adds non-binary option to registration form

Spotify has added a third-gender to its registration form.

Users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, New Zealand and Australia all have the option to choose “non-binary” on the registration form.

The change follows a request made in 2013 by a user who wanted inclusion for third-gender, non-binary or genderfluid users. The request soon circulated on Tumblr which caught Spotify’s attention.

“We found that request and blogged about it, appealing to followers to add their votes and comments, and the request was reviewed by Spotify soon after,” the blog reads.

The service responded on their website three years later saying that the company will now include a non-binary option in select countries.

The non-binary option will be included in more countries in the future.