Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.

WABC, a New York television station, reported Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was arrested in Linden, N.J., after he exchanged gunfire with local police officers. Authorities took Rahami into custody hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a wanted poster for him in connection with a bomb that injured 29 people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday.

Authorities found a second device inside a plastic bag that had been left a few blocks north of where the bomb exploded.

The Associated Press reported Rahami, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan, is also wanted for questioning in connection with a pipe bomb that exploded in Seaside Park, N.J., on Saturday before a charity race for servicemembers. Authorities on Monday detonated five explosive devices that were found at a train station in Elizabeth, N.J., which is a few miles away from where Rahami was taken into custody.

Corey Johnson, a gay member of the New York City Council who represents Chelsea, welcomed Rahami’s arrest.

Suspect is custody in NJ. That was swift and rapid. Thank you to law enforcement for their amazing efforts. #ChelseaExplosion — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) September 19, 2016

A “manifesto” from a person who claims to have planted the bomb that exploded in Chelsea appeared on a Tumblr page on Sunday. The Associated Press reported authorities have determined the post — which contained references to anti-LGBT discrimination — was a hoax.

