September 19, 2016 at 1:29 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested

Chelsea bombing, gay news, Washington Blade

A device that exploded on 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Sept. 17, 2016, injured 29 people. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.

WABC, a New York television station, reported Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was arrested in Linden, N.J., after he exchanged gunfire with local police officers. Authorities took Rahami into custody hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a wanted poster for him in connection with a bomb that injured 29 people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday.

Authorities found a second device inside a plastic bag that had been left a few blocks north of where the bomb exploded.

The Associated Press reported Rahami, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan, is also wanted for questioning in connection with a pipe bomb that exploded in Seaside Park, N.J., on Saturday before a charity race for servicemembers. Authorities on Monday detonated five explosive devices that were found at a train station in Elizabeth, N.J., which is a few miles away from where Rahami was taken into custody.

Corey Johnson, a gay member of the New York City Council who represents Chelsea, welcomed Rahami’s arrest.

A “manifesto” from a person who claims to have planted the bomb that exploded in Chelsea appeared on a Tumblr page on Sunday. The Associated Press reported authorities have determined the post — which contained references to anti-LGBT discrimination — was a hoax.

The Washington Blade will provide additional updates as they become available.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

