Transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous comes out as a lesbian

Transgender YouTuber and model Gigi Gorgeous has come out as a lesbian in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

Gorgeous, 24, announced to her more than two million subscribers that she has fallen in love with a woman. Prior to her transition Gorgeous had announced she identified as a gay man in the early days of her channel. Gorgeous would go on to document her transition in her videos.

“I thought that I knew who I was attracted to,” Gorgeous says. “I’ve been in several relationships with men but I’ve never experienced this feeling until I met this girl, and that’s how I know that I’m a lesbian. Now I feel confident saying that yes, I am a lesbian and the best part about that is no one can tell me otherwise because it’s my sexual identity.”

“I want to let anyone out there questioning their sexuality or what’s normal or how they should feel or should act, that it’s OK to feel this way,” Gorgeous continued. “I said, ‘why am I feeling this way toward a girl?’ Someone may come along in your life and that’s okay.”