Daniel Radcliffe says Hollywood is still homophobic, racist

Daniel Radcliffe thinks Hollywood still has a long way to go towards diversity.

In an interview on the Victoria Derbyshire show in the U.K., the “Harry Potter” star was asked by Derbyshire why not that many Hollywood actors have come out as gay.

“I suppose because, then people just want to cast you as gay. I would guess,” Radcliffe, 27, replied.

“Rather than the lead role, whose married to a woman?” Derbyshire asked.

“Neil Patrick Harris has made a career as playing the straightest guy on television, which is fantastic. It is sad, but there is a kind of line where people say ‘Oh no people won’t buy him as straight anymore,'” Radcliffe continued.

Derbyshire also asked the actor, who plays a Neo-Nazi in his new film “Imperium,” if he thought Hollywood was still racist.

“Yes, I mean it’s pretty undeniable, that’s the thing, we like to think of ourselves as being a very progressive industry but we have been lagging behind in all kinds of areas and it’s been very well documented,” Radcliffe told Derbyshire. I think there’s lots of things about the Oscars, there’s lots of amazing performances every year that don’t get recognised. I feel like there’s a lot that’s unseen about the process.”

Radcliffe has worked with The Trevor Project and was given the organization’s Hero Award in 2011.