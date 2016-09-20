Phi Phi O’Hara releases new music video ‘Play’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2” cast member Phi Phi O’Hara, real name Jaremi Carey, has released a new music video for “Play,” the first single off her upcoming album “Fever Dream.”

“Play,” shows Carey and a love interest playing around and getting extra messy with some colorful paint.

“Fever Dream” will be released on Oct. 14.

Catch Phi Phi O’Hara live at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 p.m.