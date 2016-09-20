‘SNL’ adds gay, Latino comedian to writing staff

“Saturday Night Live” has added out, Latino comedian Julio Torres to its writing staff, according to Remezcla.

Torres has previously starred in the web series “Más Mejor,” started by “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Horatio Sanz. He has also guest written for “SNL” in the past and was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch.

“I’ve never been good or too interested in making jokes about or having material about being Latino or being gay or any of those things,” Torres said in an interview with Brokelyn.“They’re very much part of who and what I am, but I feel like the one sort of label that I do feel a strong creative connection with…is the idea of being from elsewhere.”

The show announced last month that gay writer Chris Kelly had been promoted to co-head writer.

“Saturday Night Live” returns to NBC on Oct. 1.