“If you can’t read what you want — even if it’s horrible — you’re not free,” my Dad, who was Jewish and no fan of Hitler, would say to me when I was young. “I’d defend to my death the right of anyone to read ‘Mein Kampf!’”

I think of my father’s words each fall as the school year begins. It’s a safe bet that along with football, pumpkin lattes and falling leaves, books from “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini to “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss will be banned in schools and libraries worldwide from Istanbul to London to Washington, D.C., to Texas to California. Though we can legally marry who we love, picture books, young adult novels, fiction, poetry and non-fiction with LGBT characters and by queer authors will likely still be among the most challenged literary works.

Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is Banned Books Week. The event celebrates the freedom to read and brings attention to the harm caused by censorship. The Week, “brings together…librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types,” the American Library Association says on its website, “in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”

Sometimes, I find it hard to believe some of the books that have been banned or the reasons why they’ve been challenged. China banned one of my childhood faves, “Green Eggs and Ham” from 1965 to 1991 (when Theodor Geisl, a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, died) because of its “portrayal of early Marxism.” In 1963, some Columbus, Ohio parents asked that the “Catcher in the Rye” be banned for being “anti-white.” Last year, the Bible, according to the ALA, was one of the 10 most challenged books. Why? Because of its “religious viewpoint.” There’s so much buzz around censored books, that I almost wish my poetry would be banned. Everyone would want to read it, if it was forbidden, I joke to myself.

But banning books is no joke. For many queer kids, middle-schoolers and teens, reading poetry, fiction or non-fiction written by LGBT authors or featuring characters like themselves is vitally important. LGBT students report being five times more likely to skip school because they don’t feel safe after being bullied, according to bullyingstatistics.org. Reading compelling books like “Fun Home,” by Alison Bechdel, “I am Jazz,” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin and “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan can be, literally, life-saving for these young people. They let kids who are questioning their sexuality or coming out to know that they’re not alone. If only these works had been out when I was growing up. Yet, these books, too, were among the most challenged books of 2015.

“Banning books is just another form of bullying. It’s all about fear and an assumption of power,” gay children’s book writer James Howe has astutely said. “The key is to address the fear and deny the power.”

In 1835, the poetry of Heinrich Heine was banned in Germany because it was considered to be too left-wing. “When they burn books, they will also burn people,” Heine said. His dictum came to pass when students under Nazi leadership burned books in Germany.

Our country isn’t like Nazi Germany. But censorship of ideas that differ from our own is alive and well. The D.C. Public Library Foundation is celebrating Banned Books Week with an “UNCENSORED banned books” scavenger hunt. The Foundation is hiding banned books throughout D.C. Check out #UncensoredDC for clues. The black and white, untitled covers of the books will be marked by words like “FILTHY” or “PROFANE.” “You want to pick up a book that has ‘SMUT’ on the cover,” Kramerbooks events manager Sara Baline told NPR.

It’s easy to take the freedom to read what we choose for granted. Let’s celebrate Banned Books Week.

Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.