Jared Leto to play Andy Warhol in biopic

Jared Leto will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming biopic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leto, who received an Oscar for his role as a transgender woman in “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014, is also set to produce the film along with Michael De Luca, producer of “The Social Network” and “Captain Phillips.”

The film will be based on “Warhol: The Biography” by Victor Bockris and written by “Boardwalk Empire” creator Terence Winter. Winter’s screenwriting credits include “The Sopranos” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Warhol was known for his pop art, such as transforming Campbell’s soup cans and Brillo boxes into art,which drew inspiration from American consumerism. The openly gay artist was also known for his vibrant celebrity portraits of pop culture icons Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Judy Garland and many more. Warhol’s Factory was a haven for eclectic minds and many artists, musicians, drag queens and socialites frequented it in the ’60s.

The pop art icon died in 1987 from gallbladder complications.