Lady Gaga releases ‘Perfect Illusion’ music video

Lady Gaga premiered the music video for “Perfect Illusion,” the debut single off her upcoming album “Joanne,” during the premiere of “Scream Queens” on Tuesday night.

The video, directed by Andrea Gelardin and Ruth Hogben, shows Gaga driving across a desert in a jeep to perform for a group of concertgoers. The party amps up with plenty of strobe lights as Gaga is joined by Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker from Tame Impala and BloodPop, the track’s co-producers.

“Joanne,” Gaga’s first solo album since 2013’s “Artpop,” is expected to be released on Oct. 21.