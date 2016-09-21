September 21, 2016 at 12:00 pm EDT | by Maximilian Sycamore
LGBT Brits nervously await U.S. election results
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade, London, Brits

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo by Katy Blackwood; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

This coming November Great Britain will nervously watch as America decides it’s 45th president. With President Obama extremely popular “across the Pond,” will Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump continue to improve the trans-Atlantic relationship, or will we see a return to the “Dubya” years?

“Ah Obama. He’s great isn’t he? Makes everyone jealous of their own leaders,” said Adam Beral, a trustee for a U.K. LGBT helpline, “I think he’s moved our relationship into a more professional sphere — very different to the pally ‘you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours’ of Blair and Bush.”

“We’re also a lot less slavish to America now,” added David Ward, a young leader for Stonewall, a U.K. LGBT charity.

Trump has already clashed with London Mayor Sadiq Kahn, when he said he would block Muslims entering the U.S. Kahn, the first Muslim mayor of a major Western city, was quick to point out the ban would include him, and was less than impressed with Trump’s promise of “exceptions.”

“This isn’t just about me — it’s about my friends, my family and everyone who comes from a background similar to mine, anywhere in the world,” the mayor said in a statement.

These would not be the last words Kahn would have for Trump.

Recently, while touring North America, he accused Trump of “playing into the hands of Daesh and so-called ISIS.”

“As someone in Sadiq’s very diverse former constituency and who voted for him, I was angry about what Trump said and think all he’s doing is causing a divided States with a warped perception of our country,” said Ward, referring to Trump’s false claims “Islamification” had created no-go zones in England.

Beral also took these comments personally.

“His attitude to the mayor of London – my mayor – is hardly surprising,” he said. “What is surprising is that someone who airs such views publicly is competing for the top job in America. It makes us over here wonder what the fuck is going on in your country!”

Many other Brits are concerned by Trump’s bigotry.

Louise, a bisexual woman working in the charity sector, is “terrified” at the thought of a Trump presidency.

“I think it will mean a massive upsurge in hate crimes as people will take his victory as legitimizing ugly beliefs,” she said.

“The worst thing is that he’s making a political success out of it. Politicians around the world must be looking at him and thinking: I can do that,” worries Vicki, a transgender woman who lives in London, “If the U.S. starts eliminating LGBT rights, other countries will think it’s ok to do the same.”

The British public, however, seems firmly against Trump, branding his comments about minorities as hate speech, with 586,933 people signing a petition to have him banned from the United Kingdom. Members of Parliament debated this on Jan. 18, with the reality television star and his policies mocked through various British colloquialisms, including “wazzock,” “bonkers” and “buffoon.”

But even Democratic Clinton, with her positive human rights record, has hardly overwhelmed the British public.

“Hillary seems nice but there’s just something about her, I don’t see her being a strong figure head,” said London resident Pete Spake.

Beral shared a similar sentiment.

“I’m not a fan of either of them to be honest. I have a huge amount of respect for Clinton insomuch as I think she’s an excellent politician, but I disagree with many of her views,” he said.

Ward feels the same.

“The fact that she still advocates for the death penalty was a shocker,” he said.

Though Louise feels she’s “definitely the best choice for America right now,” she’s not sure she’s the candidate for her.

“I admire quite a lot about Hillary, although my politics are to the left of hers,” she said.

Even though Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson once described Hillary as a “sadistic nurse in a mental hospital,” it’s clear Britain has its fingers crossed for a Clinton win. Spake, however, feels that whatever the outcome, Obama’s hard work will be wasted.

“I don’t think that [Prime Minister Theresa] May will get along with either [candidate,] which is a shame,” he said.

Though it is unlikely that the British opinion will have any effect on the election, many feel the results of the recent E.U. referendum should act as a warning. Cornelius Sealey, an American living and working in London during the Brexit vote, is determined his country won’t make the same mistake.

“I continue to tell my friends back in the States to learn from the Brexit vote. People never thought it could happen, didn’t turn out to vote and it passed,” he said.

“It’s kinda scary that a candidate like Trump is doing so well,” concluded Ward. “But as we have seen over here with our EU referendum, sometimes the worst outcome can happen! Learn from us!”

Log Cabin Republicans, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
D.C. Log Cabin weighs Trump endorsement
Second suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
2016 Best of Gay DC Final Voting
Trans woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
G.W. law student wins primary for N.Y. State Senate
melissa_whitaker_and_ashton_whitaker_460x470_courtesy_transgender_law_center watermark
National
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
Charlotte may cave on LGBT ordinance under HB2 pressure
Authorities investigating ‘manifesto’ from purported N.Y. bomber
sadiq_khan_460x470_by_katy_blackwood_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
World
LGBT Brits nervously await U.S. election results
Kevin Jennings ‘manhandled’ by protesters after Serbia Pride march
Trudeau chides politicians, candidates who ‘exploit’ fear
Obama gives final U.N. General Assembly speech
Botswana deports anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Australian prime minister proposes national marriage vote
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
DNC announces Victory Leaders Councils
Jared_Leto_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jared Leto to play Andy Warhol in biopic
Lesbian blog AfterEllen shuts down after 14 years
Nyle DiMarco gives support to Hillary Clinton in ASL awareness video
Lady Gaga releases ‘Perfect Illusion’ music video
Phi Phi O’Hara releases new music video ‘Play’
‘SNL’ adds gay, Latino comedian to writing staff
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup