Nyle DiMarco gives support to Hillary Clinton in ASL awareness video

“America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Nyle DiMarco spoke up for disability awareness and gave his support to Hillary Clinton in a new ad.

“You can leave this ad muted — there’s nothing to hear. And keep scrolling past if you want, we’re used to being ignored. But if you’re still listening to my voice, please know that there are a lot of people out there without one. Among the 50 million Americans living with a disability, many don’t have the ability to work, to travel, or to do countless other things you might take for granted,” DiMarco signs.

“So this November, please consider voting for the only candidate with a plan to change that. Because the voice of your vote is the greatest voice we have,” DiMarco ends the video.

The video was shared on both Clinton’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.