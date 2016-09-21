September 21, 2016 at 9:00 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Nyle DiMarco gives support to Hillary Clinton in ASL awareness video
(Screenshot via Twitter.)

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

“America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Nyle DiMarco spoke up for disability awareness and gave his support to Hillary Clinton in a new ad.

“You can leave this ad muted — there’s nothing to hear. And keep scrolling past if you want, we’re used to being ignored. But if you’re still listening to my voice, please know that there are a lot of people out there without one. Among the 50 million Americans living with a disability, many don’t have the ability to work, to travel, or to do countless other things you might take for granted,” DiMarco signs.

“So this November, please consider voting for the only candidate with a plan to change that. Because the voice of your vote is the greatest voice we have,” DiMarco ends the video.

The video was shared on both Clinton’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Deeniquia_Lashawin_Dodds_460x470_courtesy_Facebook watermark
Local
Second suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
2016 Best of Gay DC Final Voting
Trans woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
G.W. law student wins primary for N.Y. State Senate
One-third of LGB students in D.C. considered suicide: report
melissa_whitaker_and_ashton_whitaker_460x470_courtesy_transgender_law_center watermark
National
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
Charlotte may cave on LGBT ordinance under HB2 pressure
Authorities investigating ‘manifesto’ from purported N.Y. bomber
kevin_jennings_460x470_courtesy_kevin_jennings watermark
World
Kevin Jennings ‘manhandled’ by protesters after Serbia Pride march
Trudeau chides politicians, candidates who ‘exploit’ fear
Obama gives final U.N. General Assembly speech
Botswana deports anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Australian prime minister proposes national marriage vote
Petition urges Botswana to ban anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
DNC announces Victory Leaders Councils
Jared_Leto_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jared Leto to play Andy Warhol in biopic
Lesbian blog AfterEllen shuts down after 14 years
Nyle DiMarco gives support to Hillary Clinton in ASL awareness video
Lady Gaga releases ‘Perfect Illusion’ music video
Phi Phi O’Hara releases new music video ‘Play’
‘SNL’ adds gay, Latino comedian to writing staff
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup