QUEERY: Lisa Wise

Lisa Wise took a chance, but it’s paying off.

At just about the height of the great recession in 2009, she and friend Jim Pollack founded Nest D.C., a boutique property management company (nest-dc.com) she says is “all about excellence.”

Over its eight-year history, Nest has grown to 20 staff members who work to “offer excellent spaces that attract great tenants,” Wise says. “We’ve found that when people are happy where they live, they make better neighbors. Better neighbors lead to better neighborhoods.”

Wise says the current D.C. market is “hot, hot, hot” for sellers and that many of her clients have sold their rental properties this year.

“We’re in a wait-and-see pattern as folks wait out the elections,” the 44-year-old, Hailey, Idaho, native says. “We expect a pretty decent surge in business once we all know who we’ll call president come January. Let’s hope it doesn’t rhyme with chump.”

Wise came to Washington 14 years ago to explore a relationship with Cameron Cohen, who’s now her wife. They live in 16th Street Heights with their 4-year-old son, Beckett.

Wise enjoys business magazines, learning Spanish, hiking and travel in her free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I came out in 1991. Telling my mom was hardest. She assumed my life would be hard, lonely and less fulfilling. She was really isolated in her grief as there were very few “out parents” at that time. And PFLAG wasn’t her thing. I was proud of her for finding a way of accepting me, my partners and my friends as quickly and as fully as she did.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Ellen D. She’s been my girl since she “dated boys” on Ellen in the ’90s.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

I miss Buddha Bar. It was so over the top, indulgent and fun. And one day it just vanished. RIP Buddha

Describe your dream wedding.

I’ve been married twice. To the same person. Once in an “off the books” wedding in 2009 and again in 2011 when we were expecting our son Beckett and gay marriage was legal in D.C. The second wedding was also technically a law breaker. We got married on an unusually snowy day in late October with 20 very close friends at the FDR memorial where you can’t gather for a ceremony. Since we were the only folks there, the National Park personnel looked the other way while we took vows that would be honored by us and the law. Both weddings were perfect because we were surrounded by people who embraced our relationship and our family. If I were to experience just a few days over, those would be top of the list.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Health care and education. Everyone deserves access to both, free of charge. The social impact would be immeasurable and amazing.

What historical outcome would you change?

Ronald Reagan winning the 1980 presidential election.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Elvis dying. Wow, I’m old.

On what do you insist?

Generosity. From myself and others. I value that more than almost anything.

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

BIG push to get folks out to a Casino night fundraiser we’re hosting for La Clinica del Pueblo on Sept. 22nd. (want to come?)

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“The Girl Who Rode In on a Horse Named Mortgage”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

First, ask why they bothered with the study in the first place, then wonder how much bigger the LGBTQ community might get.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

I really buy into the whole Mercury Retrograde thing. Seriously, when Mercury is moving backward, everything in my life is out of whack (it is for you too, seriously).

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

I’m already so grateful for what they’ve done. Living as a gay person in an urban center is so much easier. When we travel outside the city as a little family, we definitely get the side eye in some areas and it’s uncomfortable to say the least. We’re lucky when we can retreat to a supportive community. I want everyone to have that. Everywhere.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

Ending poverty.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

Who’s the man and who’s the woman. I never tire of hating that.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Incredibly True Story of Two Girls in Love”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Sharing food when we’re in a small-plates environment. Why share small plates of overpriced food?

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

Guinness Book of World Records for most pogo stick bounces. I made a big play for this in 1979, but wasn’t sure how to get on their radar.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

Wear sunscreen and eat as much as you want while you still can.

Why Washington?

I’m a small-town girl with big city aspirations. D.C. delivers when it comes to big opportunities but with a small-town feel.