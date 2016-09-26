Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle

After an arduous journey, the final hurdle for The Baltimore Eagle to reopen has been cleared. The Baltimore City Liquor Board on Sept. 22 approved the liquor license transfer and thanked the bar’s representatives for investing in the city.

In response to the decision, Charles King, a partner and general manager of the Eagle, posted on Facebook, “Special thanks to Charles North Community Association, Charles Village Civic Association, the Parrish Family, our friends, Councilman Carl Stokes, the leather community and all of those who supported this amazing project. We will be opening soon!”

The iconic leather establishment has been closed since 2012 following the death of its previous owner. While the original liquor license application was being fought after the board initially denied it, a new license purchased from former Club Hippo owner Charles Bowers has been approved with the board’s latest action. During this period, extensive renovations have been taking place that will expand the bar’s area and features.

No specific opening date has been announced yet.