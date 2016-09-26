Nick Jonas still stands as LGBT ally despite criticism

Nick Jonas wants people to know his support for the LGBT community is genuine.

In an interview with Wonderland for its fall 2016 issue, Jonas, 24, addressed the criticism he’s received for gay-baiting fans.

“I’m totally aware of my intentions in and any and all of my attempts to be an ally to the LGBT community,” Jonas told Wonderland. “Starting in theater growing into the performer I am today, I’ve made so many great friends belonging to the LGBT community. The positive impact is 10 times more important than the negative comments.”

As for why he chooses to be so open with his sexuality, Jonas says it’s all part of the creative process.

‘”Sexuality is important as an artist, to embrace and use it as ammunition in your creative life, and understanding that part of your life, and how it makes you feel,” Jonas continued.

Jonas played a gay fraternity brother on season one of “Scream Queens” and currently plays a closeted gay fighter on the drama series “Kingdom.”