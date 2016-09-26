Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’

As President Obama’s tenure in the White House draws to a close, 150 of the record number of openly LGBT appointees in his administration took part in events over the weekend to celebrate its achievements.

Attendees at the first-ever “LGBT44 Reunion” gathered to network, discuss career opportunities and recognize the administration’s eight years of achievements on LGBT rights.

Gautam Raghavan, a gay former White House LGBT liaison in attendance at the reunion, said LGBT achievements under the Obama administration — including “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” repeal, marriage equality and increased access for transgender people to health care — came in large part thanks to LGBT appointees.

“There’s a saying in the Obama administration: ‘People are policy,'” Raghavan said. “That’s especially true for the progress we’ve seen on LGBT equality under this president. Everywhere we’ve seen pro-LGBT change, we’ve had members of our community at the table. Over the last eight years, LGBT public servants across government have helped lead tremendous change like implementing marriage equality, expanding access to health care, and advancing international LGBT human rights, as well as moving the ball forward at agencies like USDA, Interior, and Treasury.”

On Friday, attendees of the “LGBT44 Reunion” gathered at Republic Restoratives distillery, co-owned by former Department of Homeland Security official Pia Carusone, where Army Secretary Eric Fanning as well as Arcus Foundation CEO and former Education Department leader Kevin Jennings gave remarks.

On Saturday, attendees met at the Human Rights Campaign headquarters for a day-long event, which included remarks by Gay & Lesbian Victory Institute Vice President Ruben Gonzales and federal Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith, the highest-ranking out woman in the administration. Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Julián Castro made a surprise appearance at the event.

Mira Patel, a lesbian and former adviser to Hillary Clinton, was among the LGBT appointees in attendance at the event.

“LGBT44 is as much about recognizing the community that served President Obama over the past eight years as it is also focused on leading future administrations to advance equality and opportunity for all Americans,” Patel said.