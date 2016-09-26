‘Will and Grace’ reunion in the works

“Will and Grace” is coming back after a decade away, the cast announced on their social media accounts.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited over the weekend and documented it over Instagram. The pictures appear to show the core four on the “Will and Grace” set.
On Monday a trailer was tweeted by the cast that teases some type of reunion, but further details have yet to be announced.
Check out the sneak peak below.
@MeganOMullally @DebraMessing @EricMcCormack pic.twitter.com/I8t2HXM5Jr
— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) September 26, 2016
You smell the same! @EricMccormack
A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on
I feel like something BIG is going to happen tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oIy0nCxirb
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 26, 2016
I used to be able to do this without glasses… pic.twitter.com/l9ctYCZqH6
— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) September 26, 2016