‘Will and Grace’ reunion in the works

Only smiling because of where Eric’s hand is! #ericmccormack @seanhayes @meganomullally A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 24, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT

“Will and Grace” is coming back after a decade away, the cast announced on their social media accounts.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited over the weekend and documented it over Instagram. The pictures appear to show the core four on the “Will and Grace” set.

On Monday a trailer was tweeted by the cast that teases some type of reunion, but further details have yet to be announced.

Check out the sneak peak below.

my new wife and i are so happy @therealdebramessing A photo posted by @meganomullally on Sep 24, 2016 at 11:02pm PDT

You smell the same! @EricMccormack A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 24, 2016 at 7:00pm PDT

I feel like something BIG is going to happen tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oIy0nCxirb — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 26, 2016