Taking a victory lap after a debate performance widely regarded as a win against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton held a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday in which she said the state’s recently enacted anti-LGBT law has “hurt people.”

Emphasizing to the crowd the stakes of the upcoming election, Clinton said passage of House Bill 2 under Gov. Pat McCrory has harmed not only business, but the individuals in North Carolina.

“Right here in North Carolina, the very mean-spirited, wrong-headed decision by your legislature and governor to pass and sign House Bill 2 has hurt this state, but more than that, it’s hurt people,” Clinton said. “It send a message to so many people that, well, you know, you’re not really wanted, you’re not really part of us.”

To loud applause from her audience, Clinton added, “I think the American Dream is big enough for everybody.”

Signed by McCrory after a single day of consideration by the state legislature, House Bill 2 bans pro-LGBT city non-discrimination ordinance in the state, undoing one recently enacted in Charlotte, and prohibits transgender people from using the public restroom in schools and government buildings consistent with their gender identity.

Enactment of the law resulted in consternation in the business community, which has cancelled activity and expansion in North Caroliina as a result of the law. Following decisions from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Atlantic Coast Conference to cancel championship games in the states, a report in Wired Magazine estimated the law has cost the state $400 million.

Clinton has denounced HB2 multiple times at rallies in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said he’s “with the state” on the issue, but hasn’t nearly been as vocal about his position.

On the same day Clinton made the rally remarks, the campaign Democratic gubernatorial candidate Roy Cooper, who’s pledged to repeal HB2, made public a video of McCrory blaming others except for himself over the anti-LGBT law.