September 27, 2016 at 7:37 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Clinton: North Carolina anti-LGBT law has ‘hurt people’
Hillary Clinton, gay news, Washington Blade

Hillary Clinton said HB2 has “hurt people.” (Photo by Gino Santa Maria; courtesy Bigstock)

Taking a victory lap after a debate performance widely regarded as a win against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton held a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday in which she said the state’s recently enacted anti-LGBT law has “hurt people.”

Emphasizing to the crowd the stakes of the upcoming election, Clinton said passage of House Bill 2 under Gov. Pat McCrory has harmed not only business, but the individuals in North Carolina.

“Right here in North Carolina, the very mean-spirited, wrong-headed decision by your legislature and governor to pass and sign House Bill 2 has hurt this state, but more than that, it’s hurt people,” Clinton said. “It send a message to so many people that, well, you know, you’re not really wanted, you’re not really part of us.”

To loud applause from her audience, Clinton added, “I think the American Dream is big enough for everybody.”

Signed by McCrory after a single day of consideration by the state legislature, House Bill 2 bans pro-LGBT city non-discrimination ordinance in the state, undoing one recently enacted in Charlotte, and prohibits transgender people from using the public restroom in schools and government buildings consistent with their gender identity.

Enactment of the law resulted in consternation in the business community, which has cancelled activity and expansion in North Caroliina as a result of the law. Following decisions from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Atlantic Coast Conference to cancel championship games in the states, a report in Wired Magazine estimated the law has cost the state $400 million.

Clinton has denounced HB2 multiple times at rallies in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has said he’s “with the state” on the issue, but hasn’t nearly been as vocal about his position.

On the same day Clinton made the rally remarks, the campaign Democratic gubernatorial candidate Roy Cooper, who’s pledged to repeal HB2, made public a video of McCrory blaming others except for himself over the anti-LGBT law.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

presidential_debate_watch_party_at_nellies_460x470_by_hugh_clarke watermark
Local
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
Virginia launches LGBT tourism campaign
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle
Transgender legal clinic opens
Comings & Goings
same-sex marriage, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
columbia_poster_in_jackson_heights_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
Hillary Clinton, presidential debate, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
Lazy Eye, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Double billing at Reel Affirmations
Fringe Pop runs Oct. 6-9
LuPone brings Broadway revue to Wolf Trap
The House hosts ‘About Him’ screening
Cartoon: Woo! Ok!
Lil Wayne officiated same-sex wedding while in prison
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup