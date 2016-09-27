Clinton strong, Trump baffles in first debate

If presidential debates serve to enhance the distinction between candidates, the first such forum of the 2016 election accomplished that task as Hillary Clinton delivered cogent responses and Donald Trump degenerated into meandering responses of word salad.

Throughout the 90-minute debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead N.Y.,. Clinton articulated plans to boost prosperity by increasing the minimum wage and ensure the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes, but Trump was critical of current policies while failing to offer solutions and delivered responses that often made no sense.

In response to a question about tax plans, Clinton said her plan would enhance the economy without adding a “penny to the debt,” but Trump bizarrely responded with a line criticizing her for being public about her plan to defeat ISIS on her website, which he said Gen. Douglas MacArthur wouldn’t do because it tips off the enemy.

Asked when he came to accept that President Obama was born in the United States after promoting the idea of birtherism for years, Trump meandered with remarks about Clinton’s adviser Sidney Blumenthal. Moderator and NBC News anchor Lester Holt sought to redirect Trump by saying, “We’re talking about racial healing in this segment.”

On cybersecurity, Clinton said Russia and independent groups are problems, but Trump offered a bizarre response, saying a 400-pound person could have hacked the Democratic National Committee and his 10-year-old son whom he said is “good with computers” demonstrates the dangers of cyberwarfare.

Even though Trump many times fell apart on his own accord, Clinton landed a few jabs with barbed comments throughout the night.

One of Clinton’s strongest criticisms of Trump concerned his promoting “birtherism,” or the idea that President Obama wasn’t born in the United States and therefore wasn’t legitimate. Trump has recently conceded Obama was born in the United States, but has never explained why he shifted his view or apologized for promoting the idea that is widely viewed as racist.

“He has really started his political activity based on this racist lie that our first black president was not an American citizen,” Clinton said. “There was absolutely no evidence for it, but he persisted, he persisted year after year, because some of his supporters, people that he was trying to bring into his fold, apparently believed it or wanted to believe it.”

Clinton criticized Trump for not making his tax returns public as she has, speculating that may be because he’s not as rich or charitable as he says he is, he owes money to Wall Street and foreign banks, or because he’s paid no federal taxes. In response, Trump says he’ll release his tax returns when Clinton makes public the 33,000 personal emails she deleted, even though releasing tax returns has been customary for presidents for decades.

Trump sought to attack Clinton, but with quips that only undermined himself. When Clinton chided Trump for saying the 2008 Wall Street collapse and the job losses that followed would be good for his investments, Trump replied, “That’s called business by the way.” When Clinton said Trump is dangerous for saying he’d blow Iranians out of the water for taunting U.S. sailors, Trump replied, “That would not start a war.”

Concluding an exchange about nuclear policy, Clinton remarked a man who can be baited with a tweet should not be in charge of the U.S. arsenal. Trump replied, “That line is getting a little old,” but Clinton got the better of him and said, “It’s a good one, though. Well describes the problem.”

The two found agreement on one issue, the passage of “no fly, no buy” legislation to ensure individuals on the terror watch list are unable to purchase a firearm. Clinton identified that as a proposal to address gun violence and Trump, who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, said he agrees.

Under pressure about whether to serve as a fact-checker during the debate, Holt pointed out the record shows otherwise when Trump maintained he opposed the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. Trump never made a public statement in opposition to the war before the invasion, and, as Buzzfeed reported in a now widely circulated report, affirmed to Howard Stern in 2002 he backed the effort.

In response, Trump concocted new evidence that he says demonstrates he opposed the war: Conversations he had at the time with conservative commentator Sean Hannity, who now serves as an adviser for the Trump campaign.

“Sean Hannity said very strongly to me and other people — he’s willing to say it, but nobody wants to call him,” Trump said. “I was against the war. He said, you used to have fights with me, because Sean was in favor of the war. And I understand that side, also, not very much, because we should have never been there. But nobody called Sean Hannity.”

Aside from Trump’s reliance on Hannity to provide evidence for his Iraq war views, neither of the candidates articulated any new position they haven’t previously stated over the course of the campaign.

No question on LGBT rights emerged during the debate, although Clinton has made them a priority — including articulating support for the Equality Act as well as promoting LGBT human rights overseas — while Trump supports the anti-LGBT First Amendment Defense Act and has pledged to appoint conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The next debate will take place on Oct. 4 at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., between Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine.