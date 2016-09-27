September 27, 2016 at 4:46 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Double billing at Reel Affirmations
Lazy Eye, gay news, Washington Blade

‘Lazy Eye’ depicts a rekindled romance. (Photo courtesy Reel Affirmations)

Reel Affirmations screens “Lazy Eye” at 7 p.m. and “Jason and Shirley” at 9 p.m. at Human Rights Campaign (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) on Friday, Sept. 30.

“Lazy Eye” tells the story of a graphic designer who reconnects with an ex-boyfriend during a weekend at a vacation house. The film stars Lucas Near-Verbrugghe and Aaron Costa Ganis and is written and directed by Emmy nominee Tim Kirkman.

“Jason and Shirley” re-creates the documentary “Portrait of Jason” about the meeting of Jason Holliday and filmmaker Shirley Clarke. Following the screening there will be cocktails and conversation with co-writer Jack Waters.

General admission tickets are $12. VIP tickets are $25 and include one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and movie candy or popcorn. For more details, reelaffirmations.org.

