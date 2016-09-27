Fringe Pop runs Oct. 6-9

Fringe Pop, a short film and play series, runs at Logan Fringe Arts Space in the Trinidad Theatre (1358 Florida Ave., N.W.) from Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The series will feature 10-minute plays and short films focusing on the themes of the public and private space. Works exploring the public theme will be on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. Works featuring the private theme will be on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Single tickets are $25. A series pass for one ticket to public and one ticket to private is $34. For more information, visit capitalfringe.org.