Gay porn thriller ‘King Cobra’ trailer released

The first trailer for “King Cobra” has been released and it promises plenty of sex, thrills, and of course, murder.

“King Cobra,” tells the true story of gay porn producer Bryan Kocis’ (Christian Slater) battle with fellow porn producers Joe (James Franco) and Harlow (Keegan Allen) over the gay porn industry’s hottest young star Brent Corrigan (Garrett Clayton.) The rivalry ended with Kocis’s murder in 2007.

The film, based on the book “Cobra Killer” by Andrew E. Stoner and Peter A. Conway, will be released on Oct. 21. It also stars Alicia Silverstone and Molly Ringwald.