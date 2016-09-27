Lil Wayne officiated same-sex wedding while in prison

Lil Wayne revealed he officiated a same-sex wedding during his eight-month prison sentence at Rikers Island in 2010 in his new memoir “Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island,” according to Page Six.

“Gone ‘Til November” is a collection of diary entries Lil Wayne wrote while serving his sentence for a gun possession charge. In one entry, Lil Wayne recounts officiating a makeshift wedding ceremony for two male inmates.

“I got the Bible and I’m like, we gathered here today,” Lil Wayne wrote. “We even had a reception, which everybody brought something for the couple.”

The rapper explained how he brought cookies to the ceremony because it was one of the inmates’ favorites. He also explained how the inmates had 13 bottle of Gatorade, which he describes as “liquid gold” in prison, and how the inmates decorated with tissue decorations.

As for the reception’s music, Lil Wayne explains how everyone created their own party.

“Everybody was running about that b-tch with headphones listening to the same station straight up jamming,” Lil Wayne writes.

“Gone ‘Til November” will be released on Oct. 11.