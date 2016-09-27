September 27, 2016 at 2:25 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lil Wayne officiated same-sex wedding while in prison
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lil Wayne revealed he officiated a same-sex wedding during his eight-month prison sentence at Rikers Island in 2010 in his new memoir “Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island,” according to Page Six. 

“Gone ‘Til November” is a collection of diary entries Lil Wayne wrote while serving his sentence for a gun possession charge. In one entry, Lil Wayne recounts officiating a makeshift wedding ceremony for two male inmates.

“I got the Bible and I’m like, we gathered here today,” Lil Wayne wrote. “We even had a reception, which everybody brought something for the couple.”

The rapper explained how he brought cookies to the ceremony because it was one of the inmates’ favorites. He also explained how the inmates had 13 bottle of Gatorade, which he describes as “liquid gold” in prison, and how the inmates decorated with tissue decorations.

As for the reception’s music, Lil Wayne explains how everyone created their own party.

“Everybody was running about that b-tch with headphones listening to the same station straight up jamming,” Lil Wayne writes.

“Gone ‘Til November” will be released on Oct. 11.

 

 

presidential_debate_watch_party_at_nellies_460x470_by_hugh_clarke watermark
Local
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
Virginia launches LGBT tourism campaign
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle
Transgender legal clinic opens
Comings & Goings
same-sex marriage, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
columbia_poster_in_jackson_heights_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
Cigarette_butts_and_ashes_460x470_by_Edinaldo_E_Santo_via_Wikimedia watermark
Opinions
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
cartoon_160927_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_ranslem watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Cartoon: Woo! Ok!
Lil Wayne officiated same-sex wedding while in prison
‘Modern Family’ casts transgender child actor
Gay porn thriller ‘King Cobra’ trailer released
‘Will & Grace’ releases first new ‘episode’ in 10 years
Nick Jonas still stands as LGBT ally despite criticism
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup