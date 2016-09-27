‘Modern Family’ casts transgender child actor

“Modern Family” has added a transgender child actor to its cast. Jackson Millarker, 8, will appear on Wednesday’s episode “A Stereotypical Day.”

The synopsis for the episode reads: “Cam [Eric Stonestreet] and Mitchell [Jesse Tyler Ferguson] have always felt they were the most open, non-judgmental and supportive parents. However, when they overhear Lily insulting her new friend, they have to take a quick look in the mirror before they teach her a lesson about acceptance.”

Ryan Case, the show’s director, posted a picture with Millarker on Instagram announcing the news.

“This is Jackson Millarker. He’s 8 years old, from Atlanta, and just happens to be transgender. He plays Lily’s friend Tom in this week’s Modern Family and he’s wonderful. One of the many reasons I love being a part of this show,” the caption reads.