White House: Obama to make case for Clinton at D.C. LGBT event

On the day President Obama is set to attend a high-dollar D.C. fundraiser for LGBT donors, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Obama will make the case for “a legacy that can be built on” under a Clinton administration.

Under questioning from the Washington Blade on Tuesday, Earnest described the fundraiser as “a rather small event,” which is why he said it isn’t open to the press, and Obama will discuss with those in attendance the importance of the upcoming election.

“The president will spend his time in discussion with those who are attending event in talking about something you’ve heard the president talk about a lot before, which is the stakes in this election, how important it is for Democrats to stand up for our values and fight in support of a candidate that’s seeking to advance them,” Earnest said.

Recalling Obama has already “spoken a lot publicly” about his support for Hillary Clinton, Earnest said he expects the president to “reiterate that pitch once again.”

As the Blade reported last week, the fundraiser — where the lowest ticket is $33,400 — is titled “LGBT Allies and Discussion” and is set to take place at the D.C. home of lesbian couple Karen Dixon and Nan Schaffer, major supporters of LGBT rights and the Democratic Party.

One issue that could emerge is the possibility of appointing an openly LGBT Cabinet member in the next administration, which is an achievement that has yet to occur even during the Obama despite its record number of at least 300 LGBT appointees.

Asked what Obama would say in response to that issue, or any kind of achievements in LGBT rights sought by those in attendance, Earnest touted the general diversity of appointees in the administration, saying Obama “is quite proud of appointing senior officials in his administration that reflect the diversity of the country.”

“Whether you evaluate that diversity based on race, or religion, or sexual orientation, the president’s record surpasses that of his predecessors, and he’s quite proud that legacy,” Earnest said.

Earnest added Obama believes “that’s a legacy that can be built on,” but deferred to Clinton for “the kinds of appointments that she would choose to make if she were elected president.”

Clinton has expressed a commitment to advancing and protecting LGBT rights over the course of her administration, but hasn’t explicitly said whether she’d be open to appointing an openly LGBT Cabinet member.