Alex Newell stars in CDC HIV prevention video

The CDC has released a video promoting HIV prevention starring Alex Newell as part of its “Start Talking. Stop HIV.” campaign.

The video features different couples who meet each other throughout the night and follows the couples home to see how each one handles HIV prevention. Various methods are covered, including simply communicating with your partner.

In between Newell performs “Collect My Love” by The Knocks, and featuring Newell, on stage.

Watch it below.