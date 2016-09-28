September 28, 2016 at 3:48 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Arnold Schwarzenegger says dad hit him because he thought he was gay
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed his father beat him because he thought he was gay in an interview with Xposure, according to Gay Star News.

Schwarzenegger explained his parents were concerned about his interest in male bodybuilders and worried he was attracted to men.

“He ran after me with a belt and beat me,” the former California governor recalled.

As for his mother, Schwarzenegger says he wasn’t sure if she believed he was gay, but she felt “something was off” and sought help.

“She asked the doctor, “Can you help me? I don’t know if there’s something wrong with my son because his wall is full of naked men. All of Arnold’s friends have pictures of girls above their bed. And Arnold has no girls,'” Schwarzenegger continued.

While Schwarzenegger vetoed same-sex marriage while in office, he later went on to officiate two same-sex ceremonies. He also signed the repeal of the 1949 Californian “gay cure” law.

 

 

 

 

Cathy_Lanier_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
Virginia launches LGBT tourism campaign
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Barack Obama, United States of America, White House, Democratic Party, Citizens Medal, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
Calif. bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
columbia_poster_in_jackson_heights_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
Hillary Clinton, presidential debate, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
arnold_schwarzenegger_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Arnold Schwarzenegger says dad hit him because he thought he was gay
First Pride flag launched into space
Alex Newell stars in CDC HIV prevention video
Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson comes out
Pecs, abs, pop and the violin
QUEERY: Kyle Rohen
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup