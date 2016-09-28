Arnold Schwarzenegger says dad hit him because he thought he was gay

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed his father beat him because he thought he was gay in an interview with Xposure, according to Gay Star News.

Schwarzenegger explained his parents were concerned about his interest in male bodybuilders and worried he was attracted to men.

“He ran after me with a belt and beat me,” the former California governor recalled.

As for his mother, Schwarzenegger says he wasn’t sure if she believed he was gay, but she felt “something was off” and sought help.

“She asked the doctor, “Can you help me? I don’t know if there’s something wrong with my son because his wall is full of naked men. All of Arnold’s friends have pictures of girls above their bed. And Arnold has no girls,'” Schwarzenegger continued.

While Schwarzenegger vetoed same-sex marriage while in office, he later went on to officiate two same-sex ceremonies. He also signed the repeal of the 1949 Californian “gay cure” law.