CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado

Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado were married on Sept. 16 at the Fairfax County Courthouse on the occasion of their 20th anniversary as a couple.

They were wed by Rev. Felix Baldeon. In 1997, they had their union blessed by Rev. V. Phillip Matthews of Metropolitan Community Church with family and friends present. This time, they were unattended for the marriage.

Dayton formerly worked at the Washington Blade as a graphic artist in the 1980s. The couple lives in Northern Virginia.