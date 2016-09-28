Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Equality Florida announced on Sept. 26 that it raised more than $9.5 million for the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

The LGBT advocacy group said it raised the funds through a GoFundMe campaign it launched in the wake of the June 12 shooting at the gay nightclub that left 49 people dead and 53 others injured. Equality Florida noted in its press release that more than 120,000 donors from 120 countries contributed.

“Equality Florida made two promises in the aftermath of Pulse. The first was to do everything we could to take care of the survivors and the families left behind by this heinous act of hate. Today we’ve kept that first promise,” said Equality Florida CEO Nadine Smith in the press release. “Now our attention must focus entirely on fulfilling the second promise — to honor our dead with action. Thoughts, prayers and symbols are not enough. We will ensure the lasting memorial is the real change of uprooting anti-LGBT hatred, discrimination and violence in our culture.”

The Equality Florida fund merged with the OneOrlando Fund, which the city of Orlando established after the Pulse nightclub.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the OneOrlando Fund has raised more than $29 million. The families of the 49 victims will each receive $350,000 from it.