First Pride flag launched into space

The first Pride flag has been launched into space.

Non-profit organization Planting Peace sent the flag into the stratosphere on Aug. 17 attached to a high-altitude balloon and a Go Pro camera to document its space traveling adventure.

The flag reached an altitude of around 21.2 miles above Earth and floated in space for three hours before descending back down in a freefall.

Aaron Jackson, President of Planting Peace, told The Huffington Post why this moment was so monumental.

“It was an honor to send the first Pride flag into space, and it provided a wonderful opportunity to show that Planting Peace will not stop fighting for LGBTQ rights until all sexual and gender minorities experience full, fundamental rights in every corner of the universe,” Jackson told The Huffington Post. “The backdrop of space gave us a stunning, inspiring and peaceful canvas for our message of hope to our LGBTQ family. I would love for LGBTQ children who are struggling to see this, and look up to the stars and remember that the universe shines brightly for them, and they are not alone.”

Planting Peace has made other displays of solidarity with the LGBT community including declaring Antarctica “The World’s First LGBT-friendly Continent” and putting the Rainbow Equality House next to the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kan.