September 28, 2016 at 3:23 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
First Pride flag launched into space
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The first Pride flag has been launched into space.

Non-profit organization Planting Peace sent the flag into the stratosphere on Aug. 17 attached to a high-altitude balloon and a Go Pro camera to document its space traveling adventure.

The flag reached an altitude of around 21.2 miles above Earth and floated in space for three hours before descending back down in a freefall.

Aaron Jackson, President of Planting Peace, told The Huffington Post why this moment was so monumental.

“It was an honor to send the first Pride flag into space, and it provided a wonderful opportunity to show that Planting Peace will not stop fighting for LGBTQ rights until all sexual and gender minorities experience full, fundamental rights in every corner of the universe,” Jackson told The Huffington Post. “The backdrop of space gave us a stunning, inspiring and peaceful canvas for our message of hope to our LGBTQ family. I would love for LGBTQ children who are struggling to see this, and look up to the stars and remember that the universe shines brightly for them, and they are not alone.”

Planting Peace has made other displays of solidarity with the LGBT community including declaring Antarctica “The World’s First LGBT-friendly Continent” and putting the Rainbow Equality House next to the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kan.

Cathy_Lanier_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
Virginia launches LGBT tourism campaign
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Barack Obama, United States of America, White House, Democratic Party, Citizens Medal, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
Calif. bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
columbia_poster_in_jackson_heights_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
Hillary Clinton, presidential debate, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
arnold_schwarzenegger_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Arnold Schwarzenegger says dad hit him because he thought he was gay
First Pride flag launched into space
Alex Newell stars in CDC HIV prevention video
Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson comes out
Pecs, abs, pop and the violin
QUEERY: Kyle Rohen
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup