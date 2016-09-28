September 28, 2016 at 1:55 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Giant, gay news, Washington Blade, Washington Fields Protective

A security guard at the Giant Food store at 3rd and H streets, N.E., is accused of assaulting a trans woman. (Photo by Ser Amantio di Nicolao; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

An Oxon Hill, Md., based security company has hired five transgender women as part of an outreach program established after a security guard at a Giant Food store in D.C. was arrested for allegedly assaulting a transgender woman for using the women’s bathroom.

The company, Washington Fields Protective Services, had no connection to the security guard arrested at the Giant Food store on H Street, N.E. But according to longtime D.C. transgender activist Earline Budd, one of the company’s top officials reached out to her after observing the extensive media coverage of the arrest of the guard at the Giant.

At the time of the arrest, Giant announced that the guard, Francine Jones, 45, had been hired and placed at the Giant by another security company.

D.C. police charged Jones with misdemeanor simple assault after receiving a 911 emergency call from Ebony Belcher, 32, who reported being forcibly ejected from the woman’s bathroom and shoved out of the store’s entrance by Jones.

Belcher told the Washington Blade that before physically removing her from the store, which police said constituted an assault, Jones burst into the bathroom and began hurling anti-transgender slurs at her, humiliating her on grounds that trans women were not allowed to use women’s restrooms in D.C.

D.C. officials quickly rebuked that claim, pointing out that the D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination against transgender people and allows them to use a public bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Budd, meanwhile, said an official with Washington Fields Protective Services asked her to refer prospective transgender people as candidates for the company’s training program for security guards and other security related jobs. Budd, who works as an outreach official with the local social services group HIPS D.C., arranged for HIPS to refer five trans women to the company.

They have since completed most of the training program and have been hired by the company. Budd said three would become security guards and two would work in security related administrative positions.

D.C. Superior Court records show that the U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting Jones, elevated the assault charge against her in July to a bias-related offense, which could result in a more stringent sentence if she is convicted. Court records show her trial was scheduled to begin on Dec. 6.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Giant, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
Virginia launches LGBT tourism campaign
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle
Transgender legal clinic opens
same-sex marriage, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
columbia_poster_in_jackson_heights_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
Hillary Clinton, presidential debate, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
brian_anderson_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson comes out
Pecs, abs, pop and the violin
QUEERY: Kyle Rohen
Double billing at Reel Affirmations
Fringe Pop runs Oct. 6-9
LuPone brings Broadway revue to Wolf Trap
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup