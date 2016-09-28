Local security company hires 5 trans women

An Oxon Hill, Md., based security company has hired five transgender women as part of an outreach program established after a security guard at a Giant Food store in D.C. was arrested for allegedly assaulting a transgender woman for using the women’s bathroom.

The company, Washington Fields Protective Services, had no connection to the security guard arrested at the Giant Food store on H Street, N.E. But according to longtime D.C. transgender activist Earline Budd, one of the company’s top officials reached out to her after observing the extensive media coverage of the arrest of the guard at the Giant.

At the time of the arrest, Giant announced that the guard, Francine Jones, 45, had been hired and placed at the Giant by another security company.

D.C. police charged Jones with misdemeanor simple assault after receiving a 911 emergency call from Ebony Belcher, 32, who reported being forcibly ejected from the woman’s bathroom and shoved out of the store’s entrance by Jones.

Belcher told the Washington Blade that before physically removing her from the store, which police said constituted an assault, Jones burst into the bathroom and began hurling anti-transgender slurs at her, humiliating her on grounds that trans women were not allowed to use women’s restrooms in D.C.

D.C. officials quickly rebuked that claim, pointing out that the D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination against transgender people and allows them to use a public bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Budd, meanwhile, said an official with Washington Fields Protective Services asked her to refer prospective transgender people as candidates for the company’s training program for security guards and other security related jobs. Budd, who works as an outreach official with the local social services group HIPS D.C., arranged for HIPS to refer five trans women to the company.

They have since completed most of the training program and have been hired by the company. Budd said three would become security guards and two would work in security related administrative positions.

D.C. Superior Court records show that the U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting Jones, elevated the assault charge against her in July to a bias-related offense, which could result in a more stringent sentence if she is convicted. Court records show her trial was scheduled to begin on Dec. 6.