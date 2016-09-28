Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing

WASHINGTON — More than 100 bisexual activists attended a White House briefing on Sept. 26.

The White House said in a press release the briefing included “discussions on the steps that community leaders and administration officials have taken together to support bisexual Americans.” It also highlighted violence, health disparities, poverty, the Equality Act that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to federal civil rights law and other issues.

“In the past eight years the administration has worked hard to ensure that diverse identities are protected for all Americans, including bisexuals,” said the White House press release.

The briefing took place on the last day of Bisexual Awareness Week.