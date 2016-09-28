September 28, 2016 at 1:54 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson comes out
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson announced he was gay in an interview with Vice Sports released on Wednesday.

In the mini-documentary, Vice Sports talks with Anderson and his colleagues about his career and his sexuality. Anderson approached the interview humorously describing how he knew he was gay when he was attracted to Bluto from “Popeye” as a child. He says he never had issues feeling out of place because he wasn’t attracted to skaters.

“I’m not attracted to skateboarders at all, so I always felt more comfortable because I was never looking at them in that way,” Anderson told Vice Sports. “I think I was more looking at the cops that would kick us out of spots. I’d be like, ‘We’re getting kicked out? Yay, I get to check somebody out.’”

However, Anderson got serious when he described the rampant homophobia he experienced in skateboarding culture that made him fearful to come out. Eventually, he came out to a select few colleagues and friends but was reluctant to go fully public.

“Hearing ‘faggot’ all the time, made me feel at a really young age that it was dangerous to talk about it,” Anderson says. “I figured it out how to balance it to where nobody questioned it and I was a big tough skateboarder, of course they’re not going to question that. Nobody thought anything.”

“I was really scared. And people would have perceived it a lot differently had I said this fifteen years ago,” Anderson continued.

Anderson won Thrasher Magazine’s “Skater of the Year” award in 1999. He maintains numerous sponsorship deals including with Nike.

 

