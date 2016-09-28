September 28, 2016 at 2:20 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
vandalism, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo courtesy Facebook)

The rabbi for a D.C.-area Jewish congregation says an unknown suspect or suspects vandalized her car parked in a private garage next to the New Carrolton Metro and Amtrak train stations by ripping in half magnets and stickers attached to the back and sides of the car that included messages about the Jewish faith and LGBT rights.

Rabbi Nehama Benmosche, who works part-time for Machar: The Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, said that when she returned to her car in the garage about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 24, she discovered the torn magnets and stickers strewn on the ground next to the car.

Benmosche told the Washington Blade the vandal or vandals also wiped off a written message promoting Judaism that she had written on the rear window of her car with a felt marker.

She said the vandal or vandals did not touch one magnet that had a non-religious and non-LGBT message on it, leading her to believe that the Jewish magnets and a Jewish star with rainbow flag strips running across it were specifically targeted.

“And the car itself hadn’t been scratched or vandalized in any way, which I think is an indication that this was specifically targeting the Jewish and gay stickers that I had on the car,” she said.

She said she immediately called Prince George’s County police, who dispatched an officer to the scene. She said she’s hopeful that police will work with the parking garage’s security staff that operates multiple surveillance cameras installed throughout the garage.

“I hope the police are now going to obtain the footage and go back and look at the tape and see what happened” and seek to identify one or more suspects responsible for what she believes is an anti-Jewish and anti-gay hate crime, she told the Blade.

She said the magnets and stickers she attached mostly to the rear of her 2015 Kia Soul were aimed at promoting her congregation and its form of progressive Judaism as well as LGBT rights.

