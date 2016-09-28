September 28, 2016 at 4:32 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Richard L. Rindskopf, gay news, Washington Blade

Richard L. Rindskopf

Richard L. Rindskopf died Sept. 20 at the age of 63 following a stroke, according to his family. He had been a Washington resident for more than 30 years, his family said.

Rindskopf was born Dec. 4, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dr. Wallace and Lorraine Rindskopf. He completed a bachelor’s of arts degree in music at the University of Maryland and had a lifelong love of music, though he spent his career in the restaurant industry.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. David Rindskopf, niece Lindsay Rindskopf and sister-in-law Dr. Laurie Rindskopf.

A memorial is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon at the Hawk ’n Dove Restaurant at 329 Pennsylvania Ave., S.E.

troy_dayton_and_johnny_mercado_460x470_courtesy_the_couple watermark
Local
CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
vote_here_sign_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
National
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
Calif. bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
columbia_poster_in_jackson_heights_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
election_2016_460x470_by_Bigstock watermark
Opinions
Suffering from Election Stress Disorder
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
beekman_boys_460x470_courtesy_the_couple watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Beekman or bust
Arnold Schwarzenegger says dad hit him because he thought he was gay
First Pride flag launched into space
Alex Newell stars in CDC HIV prevention video
Pro skateboarder Brian Anderson comes out
Pecs, abs, pop and the violin
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup