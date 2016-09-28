Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63

Richard L. Rindskopf died Sept. 20 at the age of 63 following a stroke, according to his family. He had been a Washington resident for more than 30 years, his family said.

Rindskopf was born Dec. 4, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dr. Wallace and Lorraine Rindskopf. He completed a bachelor’s of arts degree in music at the University of Maryland and had a lifelong love of music, though he spent his career in the restaurant industry.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. David Rindskopf, niece Lindsay Rindskopf and sister-in-law Dr. Laurie Rindskopf.

A memorial is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8 at noon at the Hawk ’n Dove Restaurant at 329 Pennsylvania Ave., S.E.