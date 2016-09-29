‘Billy on the Street’ slams Donald Trump in season three trailer

“Billy on the Street” is back for season three and Donald Trump is the new trailer’s punching bag.

In the trailer out host Billy Eichner approaches unsuspecting New York City pedestrians to ask them random questions and Trump’s name seems to be front of mind.

In one clip Eichner asks a woman to name a racist for a dollar.

“Trump,” the woman responds. Later Eichner asks another woman to name a liar to which she responds “Donald Trump.” Eichner also references the Trump Hotel by saying “…if you’re staying here you made your reservation way in advance or you’re a real a**hole.”

Aziz Ansari, Jon Hamm, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Keegan Michael-Key and Lupita Nyong’o will also all make appearances this upcoming season.

“Billy on the Street” premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 p.m. on TruTV.