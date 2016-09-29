September 29, 2016 at 1:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘All My Children’ creator Agnes Nixon dies
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Agnes Nixon, the creator of the quintessential soap operas “All My Children” and “One Life to Live,” died from Parkinson’s-related pneumonia on Wednesday in a senior living facility in Rosemont, Pa., according to the Associated Press. She was 93.

Nixon is credited with introducing taboo topics into mainstream television including gay relationships, AIDS, racism, abortion, narcotics and teenage prostitution among others.

She began her career as a writer for writer-producer Irna Phillips’ soap operas “Woman in White” and “As the World Turns.” Nixon would go on to become head writer on “Guiding Light” from 1958-66, co-head writer on “Search for Tomorrow” from 1951-56 and head writer of “Another World” from 1965-69.

Her shows “One Life to Live,” which began in 1968 and had a 43-year run, and “All My Children,” which began in 1970, would go on to become classic soap operas in their own right. She also created the short-lived soap opera “Loving,” which ran from 1983-95.

Nixon earned six Daytime Emmy Awards and five Writers Guild of America Awards and was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Television Hall of Fame in 1993. Her last given honor was the Lifetime Achievement honor at the 37th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2010.

She had just finished writing her memoir “My Life to Live,” on Sunday. The book is scheduled to be released in early 2017.

Nixon was married to Robert Nixon from 1951 until his death in 1996. She is survived by her four children.

 

