Gay dramedy ‘Front Cover’ screens locally

“Front Cover,” a gay, Asian love story, screens at Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market (550 Penn St., N.E.) from Friday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 6.

The film tells the story of Ryan, a gay Chinese-American stylist trying to disassociate himself from his Chinese heritage, and Ning, an actor from Beijing who Ryan is assigned to style. Ryan’s Western ways clash with Ning’s insistence on staying true to his Chinese identity. The pair struggles to connect but forms an unlikely romance that leads them both to some self-realizations.

Written and directed by Ray Yeung, the film stars Jake Choi and James Chen.

For a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit here.