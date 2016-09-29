September 29, 2016 at 9:21 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga will headline Super Bowl 2017 halftime show
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lady Gaga is officially headlining the Super Bowl 51 halftime show, the NFL confirmed on Thursday.

The singer broke the news to her fans tweeting  “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!”

The NFL also hyped the performance tweeting “Looks like we aren’t the only ones excited about @LadyGaga performing at the #SB51 #PepsiHalftime show…” along with a clip from Gaga’s latest music video “Perfect Illusion.”

This isn’t Lady Gaga’s first time performing at the Super Bowl. Back in February, she sang the National Anthem with Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé headlining the show.

Super Bowl 51 airs on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

 

