September 29, 2016 at 4:49 pm EDT | by Mark Lee
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Anita Bonds, gay news, Washington Blade, liquor-licensing system

D.C. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large) (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

It all boils down to basic fairness, to repairing an out-of-balance D.C. business licensing system residents across the city have long lamented and more often than not cursed.

Current regulatory protocols deny a common desire to allow all community voices an equal opportunity to have input absent bestowing special “standing” and intervention powers to self-anointed groups representing only a few.

The D.C. Council is currently weighing reform of the liquor-licensing system for the District’s largest hometown business segment – the bars, restaurants, and nightclubs that are enthusiastically supported as popular amenities enlivening the city and filling government tax coffers. The outcome will determine whether there is sufficient commonsense to fix a byzantine and broken system.

It’s actually a simple proposition: Will the D.C. Council broaden the regulatory reforms initiated a half-decade ago and designate advisory neighborhood commissions (ANCs) to serve in their intended role as micro-area advisers conveying community input for consideration by city agency administrators and licensing adjudication boards?

Under current law, ad-hoc “gangs of five-or-more-persons” and “community associations” sometimes formed exclusively to file regulatory protests opposing neighborhood development and business licensing continue to wield a veto-like power over everyone else by abusing the system and gaming the process. Small businesses endure unnecessary delays and incur both substantial legal costs and lost revenues as a result of such shenanigans.

In my role as director of the local nightlife hospitality trade association, I hear the never-ending complaints from both business operators and community supporters.

Residents usurped of meaningful input are left pondering why they are essentially “frozen out” and their opinions cast to the sidelines, a result of the procedural hijacking through outside-lane licensing protests filed by these small groups.

Those who have witnessed the lengthy licensing battles endured over the years by well-regarded neighborhood spots such as JR.’s Bar, Hank’s Oyster Bar restaurant, Compass Rose Bar & Kitchen and The Left Door cocktail bar, and legions of other dining and drinking venues citywide, know exactly what’s at stake.

D.C. Council member Anita Bonds, who chairs the committee overseeing ANCs, spent nearly a year meeting with commissioners throughout the District and has introduced legislation to remedy this situation.

Bonds hopes to affirm the legitimate and beneficial advisory-input role ANCs can contribute. Included in the lengthy bill, which primarily addresses ANC organizational support and assistance while also establishing commissions as the agency-required “go-to” groups for channeling community input, are two provisions that remedy lingering licensing problems that plague local hospitality entrepreneurs.

These components would eliminate the special legal standing of “citizens groups” and “gangs-of-five” allowing them to file independent license protests. The bill would also require that conducting ANC business, negotiating with businesses, and voting in committees on licensing agreements be reserved for elected commissioners only and not unelected volunteers.

The extramural groups are predictably upset about losing their special status and are pressuring Council members to preserve their outsized powers to separately intervene.

These special-interest entities portray the proposed reforms as taking something away from them, excluding them, tossing them to the curb. Instead, they’re only being asked to participate in an open and transparent discernment process on equal footing with other stakeholders.

Elected ANC representatives, accountable to their neighbors, would determine the ANC’s advisory recommendations to city licensing and regulatory agencies.

In this way, the doors would be flung open with everyone allowed equitable engagement in community discussion and collective discernment, without special powers and privileges for some.

The Council is on the right track. It should permit the nonpartisan elected commissioners to serve in their unique capacity for providing the open and accessible forum at which all stakeholders can voice their opinions and express their concerns. ANCs are the appropriate arbiters to weigh those community considerations in determining an advisory recommendation to city officials on licensing matters for community hospitality establishments and other enterprise.

The proposed reforms provide a long-overdue dose of fresh air and should be adopted.

Mark Lee is a long-time entrepreneur and community business advocate. Follow on Twitter: @MarkLeeDC. Reach him at OurBusinessMatters@gmail.com.

troy_dayton_and_johnny_mercado_460x470_courtesy_the_couple watermark
Local
CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
vote_here_sign_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
National
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
Calif. bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
caleb_orozco_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
Anita Bonds, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
Suffering from Election Stress Disorder
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
fall_460x470_c_washington_blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Home and garden events for fall
Years & Years music video ‘Meteorite’ brings sparkly dance party
‘Billy on the Street’ slams Donald Trump in season three trailer
‘Come From Away,’ ‘Urinetown’ enjoy great D.C. productions
Gay dramedy ‘Front Cover’ screens locally
New Emma Donoghue novel spins spellbinding tale
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup