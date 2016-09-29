Years & Years music video ‘Meteorite’ brings sparkly dance party

Years & Years brings plenty of glitz in the colorful music video for their new single “Meteorite.”

The band and a group of dancers twist and twirl along in a pop choreography-filled dance routine along to the disco-sounding song.

Alexander stands out amongst the crowd with a stunning ensemble that would leave any sparkle lover drooling.

His custom-made outfit was designed by Lara Jensen and features 86,000 Swarovski crystals.

“It’s an honour to follow in the footsteps of some of my heroes (Britney, Beyoncé etc.) and be decked out in tens of thousands of dazzling crystals,” Alexander said in a statement.

The track is included on the soundtrack for “Bridget Jones’ Baby.”

Watch it below.