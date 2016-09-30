DC Comics confirms Wonder Woman is queer

Wonder Woman is officially bisexual, according to “Wonder Woman” comic writer Greg Rucka.

In an interview with Comicosity Rucka, who is currently working on Wonder Woman’s origin story in the “Year One” series, confirmed the superheroine’s sexuality.

“Are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As Nicola [Scott] and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes,” Rucka says.

Wonder Woman, also known as Diana of Themyscira, is from an island where women rule the land and men don’t exist. For Rucka, that situation makes sense to be involved in a same-sex relationship.

“When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, ‘How can they not all be in same-sex relationships?’ Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise,” Rucka says.

“It’s supposed to be paradise,” Rucka continued. “You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”

Rucka also says DC Comics was accepting of Wonder Woman’s sexuality.

“Nobody at DC has ever said, ‘She’s gotta be straight,'” Rucka says. “Nobody. Ever. They’ve never blinked at this.”

Wonder Woman’s story continues on the big screen in 2017.