September 30, 2016 at 1:33 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
DC Comics confirms Wonder Woman is queer
(Screenshot via YouTube)

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Wonder Woman is officially bisexual, according to “Wonder Woman” comic writer Greg Rucka.

In an interview with Comicosity Rucka, who is currently working on Wonder Woman’s origin story in the “Year One” series, confirmed the superheroine’s sexuality.

“Are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As Nicola [Scott] and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes,” Rucka says.

Wonder Woman, also known as Diana of Themyscira, is from an island where women rule the land and men don’t exist. For Rucka, that situation makes sense to be involved in a same-sex relationship.

“When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, ‘How can they not all be in same-sex relationships?’ Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise,” Rucka says.

“It’s supposed to be paradise,” Rucka continued. “You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”

Rucka also says DC Comics was accepting of Wonder Woman’s sexuality.

“Nobody at DC has ever said, ‘She’s gotta be straight,'” Rucka says. “Nobody. Ever. They’ve never blinked at this.”

Wonder Woman’s story continues on the big screen in 2017.

 

troy_dayton_and_johnny_mercado_460x470_courtesy_the_couple watermark
Local
CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
Clinton hailed as winner at D.C. debate parties
Roy Moore, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
California bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Judge to Ohio school: ‘Treat Jane Doe as the girl she is’
caleb_orozco_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
World
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
Anita Bonds, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
Suffering from Election Stress Disorder
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
hillary_clinton_shimmy_song_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet
LOGO breaks ratings records with ‘All Stars 2’ and ‘Prince Charming’
DC Comics confirms Wonder Woman is queer
Lady Gaga will headline Super Bowl 2017 halftime show
Home and garden events for fall
Years & Years music video ‘Meteorite’ brings sparkly dance party
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup